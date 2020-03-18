Image copyright Getty Images Image example Popular British actor Idris Elba don rubbish all di tok say black pipo no fit catch Covid-19

Popular British actor Idris Elba don rubbish all di tok say black pipo no fit catch Covid-19, inside im first online appearance since im announce say di virus dey im body.

"E no correct, e no make sense, e dey dangerous," oga Elba hala for di beginning of im Twitter live video wey e do from house on Tuesday night, as im dey self-isolate.

Some pipo for recent weeks begin spread unverified tok-tok say 'Covid-19 no fit survive for black pesin body', maybe because dem reason am say di number of cases for Africa dey low.

"Abeg no dey send all di conspiracy theory about coronavirus, abeg guys, dis no be di time for am. If you dey do am abeg stop!"

"Pipo need to know di facts, pipo need to know di truth, so dat dem go fit protect demsef," di Hollywood megastar add.

During di live video, oga Elba take kweshion from im fans ontop mata like why im wife Sabrina no isolate herself afta test comot say im dey positive.

E say im wife no dey country when im enter go do di test but wen she hear she gatz come back to support am, and na decision wey di two of dem decide to take. As na just di two of dem dey live togeda.

Idris based on di touch-touch im do with anoda star (wey later test positive) im fit don get di virus for body since 4 March.

On 16 March, fans all across di world begin send dia "sorry" message to di Hollywood star and im wife Sabrina afta e confam say e test positive.

When one fan ask am how im dey feel, Idris say im dey fine, say im body no hot, but say because of asthma im don get since birth, im na high risk case.