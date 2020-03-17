Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Pesin wey wear faces mask (2014 stock foto for Lagos International Airport)

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) don confam new case of Covid-19 outbreak for di kontri.

Dis new separate case na 30 year old Nigerian female wey just return from UK on Friday 13th March, 2020, according to di health ministry inside Lagos State south west Nigeria.

She don test positive for Covid-19 disease and she currently dey for Lagos Mainland General Hospital, NCDC add.

Nigerian health authorities say she observe self-Isolation, come develop symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation, den test positive and now she dey receive care.

Wit dis fresh case, e go make am di number three case of coronavirus since di first case land Nigeria on 28 February, 2020.

All three cases wey don test positive dey Lagos, wey be Nigeria commercial capital.

Dis new case go be di first female Nigerian to get di disease wey don claim at least 7,174 world pipo, as at today according to di Worldometer.

Na at least 182,726 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 79,883 around di world don recover.

How dis Virus dey spread

According to di World health Organization, dis new coronavirus na respiratory virus wey dey spread mainly through contact with infected pesin through discharge wey come out from di pesin. For example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplet of saliva or discharge from di nose.

Coronaviruses na zoonotic, meaning say na from animals na im humans dey contact di virus .

. Pipo wey dey live or travel go area wia di CODVID-19 virus start (Hubei, China) fit dey for risk of infection. Those wey dey infected from oda kontries dey among pipo wey recently travel from China or wey don dey live or work closely wit those travellers, like family members, co-workers or medical professionals wey dey care for patient before dem know say di patient dey infected with di virus.

Who dey for more risk?

Older pipo plus those wey bin get medical conditions before (like diabetes and heart disease) dey for more risk to dey seriously sick with di virus, according to WHO.

Health workers wey dey care for pesin wey dey sick with COVID-19 disease dey for higher risk and must protect demsef with di correct infection prevention and control procedures.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.