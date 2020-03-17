Image copyright Getty Images

Di coronavirus palava no be like wetin wan stop soon as more and more pipo and kontries dey confam cases.

On Monday Actor Idris Elba reveal say im test positive for Covid-19. Apart from oga Idris, oda celebs too don also announce say dem get di virus.

Di virus don also make dem suspend matches and competitions all ova di world and also affect players, managers and owners of football clubs.

Celebrities wey don test positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Ogbonge Oscar-winner actor Tom Hanks tell world pipo say im and im wife Rita Wilson don test positive for di coronavirus for Australia.

E write say; "We feel a bit tired, like we say we get cold, and some body ache. Rita experience some chills wey come and later go. Slight fevers too."

Idris Elba

Image copyright Reuters Image example Idris Elba

British actor and musician, Idris Elba tok say im test positive for COVID-19 on March 16 inside one video wey im post for Twitter.

Di actor write say "I feel ok, I no get symptoms so far but i don isolate mysef since I found out about my possible exposure to di virus..."

Olga Kurylenko

Model and now actress, Olga Kurylenko, wey don act for films like 'Quantum of Solace' and 'Oblivion' also reveal for Instagram say she dey quarantined for house afta she test positive for Covid-19.

She write say " I don actually dey sick for almost one week now. Fever and tireness na my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and take dis mata serious!"

Kristofer Hivju

Game of Thrones' actor, Kristofer Hivju, wey play di role of Tormund, also don test positive for coronavirus.

Kristofer Hivju, wey don also act for films like 'Fast & Furious 8', 'Downhill', 'The Last King' say: "My familiy and I dey self-isolate for house for as long as e take. We dey good health - I only get mild symptoms of cold.

Rachel Matthews

Rachel Matthews, wey dey popular for her role in 'Happy Death Day' and also voiced di character of Honeymaren for Frozen 2, announce for her Instagram Stories say she don test positive for COVID-19.

She say: "I no dey sure of my next step but i go remain in quarantine until dem tell me to do otherwise..."

Meanwhile, plenti celebrities don join di fight against Covid-19.

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and oda celebrities don come out for social media to share tips wey go help stop di spread of di virus.

Di advice and tips include make pipo wear protective cloth, greet each oda with dia elbow plus songs wey get to do with washing of hands.

Football players, managers and owners wey don test positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal (England)

Mikel Arteta- Oga Arteta wey be di Manager of Arsenal

Chelsea (England)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Fiorentina (Italy)

Patrick Cutrone

German Pezzella

Dusan Vlahovic

Hannover (Germany)

Jannes Horn

Timo Hubers

Juventus (Italy)

Daniele Rugani

Olympiakos (Greece) & Nottingham Forest (England)

Evangelos Mainakis (Club Owner)

Paderborn (Germany)

Luca Kilian

Sampdoria (Italy)

Omar Colley

Albin Ekdal

Manolo Gabbiadini

Antonino La Gumina

Morten Thorsby

Valencia

Five players/staff, including Ezequiel Garay (Valencia)