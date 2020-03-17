Image copyright Getty Images Image example Doctor wey hold Stethoscope

Medical doctors for fourteen hospitals for Nigeria capital, Abuja, don go on strike and dey neva know wen dem go come back.

Di announcement dey come afta Nigeria, wey be di most popular nation for Africa confam di third case of Covid-19.

President of di Resident doctors for Abuja, Roland Osaigbovo wey follow BBC tok say dem go di strike sake of say im members dey suffer as dem neva pay dem and where dem dey work no dey safe.

Oga Osaigbovo explain say di strike don become necessary as im members neva collect salary for two months, even though dem don give plenty warnings and ultimatums.

Dis problem start from wen authorities for Abuja introduce new payroll system, he add.

Oga Aigbovo tok say oda health workers for goment owned hospitals for di city wey neva collect salaries go join di strike for 48 hours if goment no do wetin dem want.

Fear dey say dis strike no go help di kontri preparation to fight di disease.

Earlier, Lagos State Ministry of Health announce di third case of Coronavirus for di kontri.

Di patient na one 30 year old woman wey enta di kontri from UK on 13 March.

Nigeria report im first case of Coronavirus for February.