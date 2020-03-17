UEFA Euro 2021: Why Uefa postpone Euro 2020 to next year
Uefa don postpone Euro 2020 by one year to 2021 because of di coronavirus pandemic.
Di European football governing body bin hold emergency video conference wey involve all di major stakeholders on Tuesday.
For inside statement wey dem release, dem say all UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women don dey suspended until further notice.
Dem add say di UEFA EURO 2020 play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for di end of March, dem go now play am during di international window for di start of June, subject to review of di situation.
Di tournament bin suppose happun from 12 June-12 July dis year for 12 venues across Europe.
Dis postponement go allow leagues for Europe wey dem suspend to finish.
Uefa Nations League and di European Under-21 Championships suppose happun next summer.
Di 2021 Uefa Women European Championship suppose take place for England and start for July 7, four days before di men final suppose start.
Di Norwegian FA, whose side are yet to qualify for di tournament, post di announcement for Twitter, but Uefa neva confam di delay.
Why dem take dis decision?
Na sake of say dem don suspend most of di domestic leagues for Europe - as well as Champions League and Europa League games because of di coronavirus cases wey dey increase for di continent.
Di virus don affect players and coaches, even sef dem tell some of dem to self- isolate, dis one mean say many league don match break.
Tori be say dem fit decide to do small tournament to decide di Champions League and Europa League as one of di options for dia Tuesday meeting, to reduce palava of too many games wey coronavirus cause.
How Europe top leagues dey react:
- Premier League: Cancel football for Britain until April 4 base on di "conditions wey ground".
- La Liga: For Spain dem suspend football until April 4 to "access" di situation wey dey ground.
- Serie A: Italy get di highest number of cases for Europe and di kontri dey on lockdown.
- Bundesliga: Dey suspended until at April 2 for Germany.
- Ligue 1: For France dem bin dey play matches without fans but now dem don suspend di league "until further notice".