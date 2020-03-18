Image copyright NCDC Image example NCDC wey be di join-bodi of doctors and specialist wey dey fight di coronavirus for Nigeria on Tuesday night say most pipo wit Covid19 experience mild illness and recover

Health officials for Lagos, Nigeria say one Indian citizen wey get symptoms of coronavirus dey for isolation with dem.

Although di first test for Covid-19 dey negative, di Lagos State ministry of health say dem go torchlight im case again on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile Nigeria don cancel all official foreign waka, put new rules for 13 kontris wit Coronavirus

Lagos wey be di commercial capital of Nigeria na di only State out of Nigeria 36 federated states wey get confam cases of di Covid-19 virus.

So far Nigeria don get three confam cases of di Covid-19 disease but kontri pipo dey fear say authorities need to doo more to ensure say no hidden case dey for town, especially for Lagos wia dem get di busiest international airport.

Before then, on 31 January 2020, sake of di Covid-19 outbreak inside mainland China and oda kontris across di world, World Health Organization list Nigeria among oda 13 African kontris wey dem identify as high-risk for di spread of the virus.

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Institut Pasteur de Dakar, inside Senegal, na one di first laboratories wey fit to test samples ontop dis Coronavirus palava

Last Sunday Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say di test result of suspected coronavirus patient wey dey Enugu State, south east part of di kontri, don commot negative.

NCDC wey be di join-bodi of doctors and specialist wey dey fight di coronavirus for Nigeria on Tuesday night say most pipo wit Covid19 experience mild illness and recover, according to tweet wey dem post.

Protect yourself by handwashing, avoiding contact with sick people and other practices in our public health advisory:,

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey every where for world.

As at today, according to di Worldometer, na at least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.