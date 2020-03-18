Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) don confam five new cases of Covid-19 outbreak for di kontri.

Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire di fresh outbreak on Wednesday morning, making it eight cases since 27 February, 2020 wen di west African kontri record di first case.

Di NCDC say dem don begin compile detailed travel history of each case and contact tracing don begin.

To stop di spread of di Covid-19 disease, goment bin ban all goment officials from foreign travels afta di Presidential Task Force for di Control of Coronavirus (Covid-19) meet behind closed-door for Abuja, di Nigerian capital on Tuesday.

Di secretary to di federal goment of Nigeria wey be di head of di committee, Boss Mustapha, yarn give tori pipo say di ban dey take effect now now and even trip wen dem don approve before dem don cancel all of dem.

Di committee also draw ear give Nigerians make dem cancel or shift all non-essential travels, including business and vacation trips.

Recently, di goment announce say all those wey dey return from kontries where plenty cases of Coronavirus go do secondary screening for airport and dem gatz do supervised self isolation for 14 days.

But goment don extend di rules to anyone wey bin do foreign waka - must isolate for 14 days for dia house.

Na Tuesday night di Nigerian goment Taskforce on Coronavirus meet to take di decision. Di Taskforce get plenti senior goment Ministers including di head of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as members. Na di Secretary to di Federal Goment Boss Mustapha be Chiarmo and na President Muhammadu Buhari dem dey report to.

Na on 9 March, 2020, afta Nigeria don record cases of di Covid-19 outbreak na im President Muhammadu Buhari, form di Presidential Task Force wey dia work na to control of di virus inside di kontri.

Before then, on 31 January 2020, sake of di Covid-19 outbreak inside mainland China and oda kontris across di world, World Health Organization list Nigeria among oda 13 African kontris wey dem identify as high-risk for di spread of the virus.

So far Nigeria don get three confam cases of di Covid-19 disease but kontri pipo dey fear say authorities need to do more to ensure say no hidden case dey for town, especially for Lagos wia dem get di busiest international airport.

Goment say all dis measure na sake of say dem don decide to upscale dia health emergency system to the highest level and put plans for ground to check di spread of the virus.

Nigeria no be di first African kontri to ban foreign travels for goment ogas, as many odas like Ghana, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast don do am.

Na over 450 cases of coronavirus dey across Africa. So far, more than 30 kontris for di continent don confam cases of Covid-19 outbreak.

Why Nigeria refuse to restrict flight?

Nigeria dey among di more than thirty kontris for Africa wey don get coronavirus mata.

Since February wey di kontri announce im first case, di goment don try to contain di spread of di virus as na only three cases di kontri record so far.

Di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire tok before say Nigeria case neva bad well well to begin close down or ban pipo make dem no travel come di kontri.

Nigeria economy dey depend majorly on top oil and since di coronavirus wahala, oil price don fall and e dey affect di economy well well

And secondly, most of di goods wey pipo dey use for di kontri, na import dem di import am and na sake of dis di goment di try make dem no restrict flight.

But some analysts dey worry say, di way goment dey drag leg so, e fit put di kontri Pipo for health danger, but di health minister say no need for Nigerians to di fear as everitin dey under kontrol.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey every where for world.

As at today, according to di Worldometer, na at least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against Covid-19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.

Na estimated population of 200 million pipo dey Nigeria population.