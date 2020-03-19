Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zimbabwean contingent parade during di yearly Lagos carnival for April 1, 2013

Coronavirus outbreak no longer be threat for Africa, e don turn reality now as more and more kontries for di continent don record cases of di disease.

As dis pandemic don dey gradually enta many places for di continent, e still get some kontries inside Africa wey neva record any case of di virus.

Kontries in Africa wey neva get coronavirus

Angola Burundi Cape Verde Chad Camoros Eritrea Guinea-Bissau Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritius Mozambique Niger Sao Tome and Principe Sierra Leone South Sudan Swaziland Uganda Zimbabwe.

Wetin Zimbabwe and Uganda don do to make sure say coronavirus no come dia kontri

As e be so, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa don declare national disaster ova coronavirus even though di kontri neva record any case.

Oga Mnangagwa also don postpone independence day celebrations wey dem wan do for 18 April and ban all public gatherings of more than 100 pipo.

Di ban go also affect church gatherings, weddings and sporting events for 60 days.

President Mnangagwa advise Zimbabweans not to travel abroad until di pandemic don dey under control.

Even though Uganda neva confam any case of covid-19, dia goment don ban all dia citizens not to travel go kontries wey coronavirus affect well-well.

President Yoweri Museveni say dem go quarantine any Ugandans wey dey return to di kontri for two weeks and na dem go pay.

Di kontri wan also close all education institutions from Friday, while dem go close down churches and mosques for one month and put restrictions for public gatherings, weddings and funerals.

Kontries for Africa wey get coronavirus

Currently na more than 400 known cases of coronavirus dem don record all ova Africa, and kontries inside di continent don begin put different measures to try to prevent the spread.

Even though di pandemic no too affect African kontries well-well like di way e dey worry Asia or Europe, but new cases continue to dey enta di continent.

According to di latest informate from WHO, dis na di kontries wey get Covid-19 for Africa;

Algeria - 60 Benin - 1 Burkina Faso - 26 Cameroon - 13 Central African Republic- 1 Congo - 1 Ivory Coast - 3 DR Congo - 2 Egypt - 196; Equatorial Guinea - 1 Eswatini - 1 Ethiopia - 5 Gabon - 1 Gambia - 1 Ghana - 7 Guinea - 1 Ivory Coast - 3 Kenya - 7 Liberia - 2 Mauritania - 1 Morocco - 37 Namibia - 2 Nigeria - 8 Rwanda - 7 Senegal - 26 Seychelles - 4 Somalia - 1 South Africa - 116 Sudan - 1 Togo - 1 Tanzania - 1 Tunisia - 24 Zambia -2 Djibouti-1

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

As at today, according to di Worldometer, na at least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against Covid-19.

How dis Virus dey spread

According to di World health Organization, dis new coronavirus na respiratory virus wey dey spread mainly through contact with infected pesin through discharge wey come out from di pesin. For example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplet of saliva or discharge from di nose.

Coronaviruses na zoonotic, meaning say na from animals na im humans dey contact di virus .

. Pipo wey dey live or travel go area wia di CODVID-19 virus start (Hubei, China) fit dey for risk of infection. Those wey dey infected from oda kontries dey among pipo wey recently travel from China or wey don dey live or work closely wit those travellers, like family members, co-workers or medical professionals wey dey care for patient before dem know say di patient dey infected with di virus.

Who dey for more risk?

Older pipo plus those wey bin get medical conditions before (like diabetes and heart disease) dey for more risk to dey seriously sick with di virus, according to WHO.