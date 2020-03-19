Image copyright Twitter/@followlasg

Lagos State goment go close down all public and private schools from Monday, 23rd March.

Na in oda to reduce di spread of coronavirus alias Covid19, according to wetin di goment tok.

Some schools neva write exams for dis term or semester, while odas don start before dis Coronavirus announcement land.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, of di eight cases wey dey di kontri, seven of dem dey Lagos.

Parents must encourage dia children to stay for house, and practice social distancing, na di goment bin tok.

Meanwhile, dis na as oda states for Nigeria like Kwara don also close down schools while Ogun don ban gathering of more than 50 pipo.

Nigeria health authorities don confam five new cases of Covid-19 outbreak for di kontri.

Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire announce di fresh outbreak on Wednesday morning, making it eight cases since 27 February, 2020 wen di west African kontri record di first case.

Oga Ehanire say out of di five cases, three come from United States of America and two from the United Kingdom.

Two pesins wey test positive from di US na Nigerian - a mother and her six weeks pikin, making di little baby di youngest pesin wey get di virus for Nigeria.

And di third pesin na American national wey cross land border for bike wit him friend to Nigeria.

Di minister say di tracing of contact of those wey don come in contact wit di new cases don start.

In addition, di health minister say out of di five cases, one na for Ekiti State south west Nigeria while di oda four na for Lagos, di kontri commercial capital.

Di NCDC say dem don begin compile detailed travel history of each case and contact tracing don begin.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

As at today, according to di Worldometer, na at least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against Covid-19.