How Reverend Sister Henrietta lost her life saving odas from Lagos explosion

53 years old Reverend Sister Henrietta Alohka follow for pipo wey die for di explosion wey happun for Lagos state south west Nigeria on Sunday.

She be di head of Bethlehem Girls College wey dey in front of di blast zone for Abule Ado, Lagos Mainland.

Tori be say she help her students of di school escape di blast but she no make an out alive.

Eight oda staff of di school loose dia life for di blast, dem don recover five of dia bodies but still dey search for three odas as a wen we file dia report.

Rev. Sister Henrietta Alohka from Edo State inside south south Nigeria and she get three oda sisters and one brother wey all dey alive.

For dis video, her brother Anselem Alohka wey dey Lagos follow BBC Pidgin tok how she die.

Wetin we know say happun for dis Lagos explosion inside Abule Ado

Explosion happun for Abule Ado, wey be one area for Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos state in di morning of Sunday 15 March, 2020.

While everybody agree say explosion happun as building scata like dat of di streets of Syria, di question for everybody lips be say, "wetin cause am?"

Di state goment don set up committee wey go find di ansa to dat question.

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu don promise say dem go make di committee finding public.

Di area wey di blast affect stretch from Adegbola Olujobi Way to Otunba Gani Adams road for Abule-Ado

Di area wey di blast affect stretch from Adegbola Olujobi Way to Otunba Gani Adams road for Abule-Ado

Wia e happun na mostly wia pipo dey live and Bethlehem Girls College na di major landmark.

One NIPCO gas station also dey for di junction of Adegbola Olujobi Way andOtunba Gani Adams road

Major petroleum pipeline also dey di area.

Wetin happun?

Eyewitness report indicate say di account happun between di hours of 8 to 9 on Sunday morning.

Many families for di neighbourhood bin don go church and di students of Bethlehem Girls College bin already dey attend morning mass for di school chapel.

One of di eyewitness wey dey live for di area tell BBC say im bin dey go church for di 9am Mass wen im perceive very strong smell of gas.

"I decide to go inform di Reverend, but by di time I reach di security post, di gas don cover every wia."

Im say e quickly rush go wia di students dey to help carry dem comot.

"No be easy task," na so im tok before im add say im later take okada to go alert di reverend father bur di gas explode as im dey rode. "Di fire from one roadside buka light di gas wey don spread, na so we hear gbuoa!"

Di man, wey no give us im name, say im believe e for dey worse if di gas bin spread more.

Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, wey tok to BBC for di scene few hours afta e happun say na pipeline wey burst cause di blast wey im believe say happun because of "technical issue."

Na truck wey hook for gutter

Anoda eyewitness wey agree wit di first tori also add say na truck wey hook inside gutter along Adegbola Olujobi Way burst one gas pipeline as im dey try to find e way out, e come make gas shoot enter air and then begin spread.

Dis im tori follow wetin one video for social media show as e show di truck near di jet of gas.

Aftermath

Among di buildings wey burn, di truck wey dem say cause dis wahala just dey for ground near di pit and contrinue to comot smoke and fire two days afta di explosion.

Search and rescue dey go on and di number of pipo wey die reach 20 while 25 wunjure.