Image copyright Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters Image example Na over 450 cases of coronavirus dey across Africa. So far, more than 30 kontris for di continent don confam cases of Covid-19 outbreak.

Lagos State don confam four more new cases of coronavirus as di number of cases for Nigeria don climb reach 12.

Lagos state commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi na im confirm dis one for press conference on Thursday.

Oga Abayomi say dem test 19 pipo wey come in contact with di five confam cases from Wednesday and out of dem, four come out positive.

Di first positive test na Nigerian woman wey return from France tru Turkish airline (TK 1839) on March 14.

Anoda confam case na Nigerian man wey dey in im 50s and neva travel go anywia.

According to oga Abayomi, di third pesin na man wey travel enta Nigeria from Germany on March 13. Im say wetin we get now na "combination of imported cases and local transmission,"

Di head of di Lagos health ministry say dem dey currently track ova 1,300 pipo wey fit don catch di virus.

On Wednesday, 18 March 2020, Nigeria bin announce five confam cases.

Our eye still dey dis tori, make you check back later for more details.