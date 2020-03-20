Image copyright Getty Images

India don hang four men to death for di notorious gang rape and kill-kill of one young woman ontop bus for Delhi, in 2012.

Dem hang dem for di high-security Tihar prison, after dem appeal tire to block am.

Di court don sentence di men, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh, to death after court trial in 2013.

E no end dia - afta dem die, mama of di victim hug di foto of her pikin and say "finally, we don get justice".

Di four men had pleaded not guilty

Di execution of di for di capital high-security Tihar prison na di first for India since 2015.

Di victim die from di wound wey she carry afta six men rape am in side moving bus. Di incident cause make many pipo angry and im lead to new anti-rape laws for India.

Pipo wey dey protest rape for India

Media house for India dey call do student Nirbhaya—mone wey no dey fear—because dem no fit tok her real name as law for India no allow make dem reveal name of rape victms.

She be 23 year old wey dey study physiotherapy before dey kill am.

Dem arrest six men on top di case. On of di men, Ram Singh, die for prison in March 2013. Dem suspect say im kill imsef.