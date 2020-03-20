Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority say all international flights wey dey enta di kontri dey restricted to di Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, tok for one letter to airline operators, say dis order na because of Federal government travel ban on 13 kontries with high level of covid-19 infection.

Oga Nuhu say di directive go take effect from 12am on Saturday, March 21.

According to im, dem go close Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa.

Sake of dis order, di International wing of di Port Harcourt International Airport dey empty.

Passengers like JohnPaul Emeka wey come in from Lagos get to revalidate im ticket so im fit travel with di flight wey wan fly today.

"Even though evribody understand say dis closure na because of di Covid -19 virus, e still dey worry."

" Imagine say I come all di way from Lagos to travel but I get to go revalidate my ticket to fly with dis evening flight. We just pray say dem find solution to dis palava quick quick."

Image example JohnPaul Emeka, passenger on international flight

Airlines wey dey operate for di airports sef dey affected as di closure mean say dem gatz to cancel flight from Port Harcourt or reschedule dia passenger to travel either through Abuja or Lagos.

Tayo Kalejaiye wey dey work with Ethiopian Airline tell BBC Pidgin say, di order dey very sudden and e dey affect dem as dem dey run flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday.

"Now dis order don affect tomorrow flight, so i get to call passengers for dem to reschedule to fly either through Abuja or Lagos."

Airport Manager for di Portharcourt International Airport, Felix Akinbinu confam say only di international wing dey affected but domestic flights still dey go on.

"Wetin we read from di regulator na say from di early hours of Saturday, dat is tomorrow, international flight no go operate from Port Harcourt International Airport for di main time, in order for di kontri to concentrate dia effort for Lagos and Abuja sake of dis Coronavirus."

Di Airport Manager advice passengers wey get flights for Saturday upwards to make adjustments with dia airlines as na only Lagos and Abuja dem go dey operate international flights until di time wey goment feel say di palava of coronavirus don beta.

Oga Akinbinu add say dis go make dem focus all dia resources, Port Health to dey screen passengers on dia risk operations for di domestic wing.

Two international flights go operate today for Port Harcourt International Airport but passengers go check in by 4pm.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

As at today, according to di Worldometer, na at least 7,988 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 198,601 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 82,779 around di world don recover.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.