Image copyright MICHAEL TEWELDE Image example Testing Laboratory

Ghana record 5 new cases of Coronavirus according to Ghana Health Service, dis raise de total number of COVID-19 cases to 16.

Out of de five, three of dem no get travel history wey all of dem dey Greater Accra Region.

De first new case for today be 29-year-old Ghanaian lady who dey live Accra, she no get travel history but samples from am test positive.

De second be 37 year old Ghanaian lady who also dey live Accra, she dey work plus one of de confirmed cases. Samples wey dem take from am test positive for de virus.

Another patient, 53 year old Ghanaian man, who dey live Tema, he no get any travel history wey no evidence dey to show say he get close contact plus any of de confirmed cases.

Again, another Ghanaian man wey chop 41 years come Ghana through KLM on 15 March 2020. He reveal say he make exposed to family members for Amsterdam who dey show respiratory symptoms.

Also on de flight, some passengers dey sneeze while other dey cougth. After testing of en blood samples confirmation come say he be positive for COVID-19.

Finally, one 36 year old Ghanaian man who be resident for Paris, France test positive for de virus. No evidence dey show say he come into contact plus infected person.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Washing of hands

Ghana Health Service say dem start contact tracing for all these confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, di Ghana Medical Association and di Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice don call on di goment to suspend di ongoing mass registration exercise.

Di registration exercise bin start as tori about Coronavirus begin dey spread small-small.

But di Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for inside statement say as di National Identification Authority continue to dey register pipo, dey go against President Akufo Addo order say make plenty pipo no gada together for one place again as pipo fit dey expose to COVID -19 infection.

Officials of di National Identification Authority however dey claim say. dem don clear ground to ensure say pipo wey go do di exercise no go catch di virus.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana Medical Association and di Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice don call on di goment to suspend di ongoing mass registration exercise

Wetin dem tok dey different from wetin local tori pipo report say di workers no get all di tins wey dem need to protect themselves.

Di exercise na to provide Ghanaians wit Biometric National Identity cards wey dem fit use gada new voter register for general elections wey go happun for December dis year.

As e be so, two pipo don carry di mata go court wey go stop di National Identification Authority make dey for no continue wit di exercise.

Ghana don record sixteen cases of COVID- 19 and di goment don close schools and ban public gatherings.

Di authorities don recommend social distancing as one way to contain di spread of di disease.