Nigeria goment don announce say dem go close Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport for Abuja from Monday.

For statement wey di regulator, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA tok, di closure of di two biggest airports for di kontri dey in addition to di three other international airports for Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt wey don alredi close today.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu say di closure go last till April 23.

Oga Nuhu add say emergency and essential flights go dey in operation for di two airports within di period.

E say di measure dey very important as di Coronavirus pandemic dey increase. Alredi Nigeria confam 10 new cases today, and di total number of confamed cases now don reach 22.

Di NCAA say domestic flight operations go continue normally in all airports for di kontri.