Image copyright Twitter

Di 44 year old Italian man wey become di first Covid-19 case Nigeria record on di don dey ree from isolation.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, di Coronavirus incident commander for Lagos State south west Nigeria where di patient bin dey receive treatment, na im order di man release on Friday night afta e test negative to Covid-19.

Skip Twitter post by @jidesanwoolu As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.



Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. pic.twitter.com/PDvAsLLAnP — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 20, 2020

Di Italian bin enta Isolation alias separate special ward dey receive treatment for Coronavirus afta e test positive and na at least three weeks from 27 February to 20 March, 2020 e tanda for Isolati

Oga Sanwo-Olu don tok say dem collect im blood plasma so den go fit use am to treat oda patients of di coronavirus.

Di authorities neva disclose which kain treatment or drugs dem give am and dem no also tok wia im dey return to.

Before dem discharge di man, Nigeria Health Mini bin announce Friday morning say di kontri get twelve cases of Coronavirus with nine wey dem announce within di last week.

Coronavirus no get official cure although many goments don find way to maanage di sickness and even cure patients to di point say dem test negative. Like in di case of Nigeria and thousands for China - wia di disease bin start from.

Di World Health Organisation don tok say na ova 11,000 pipo don die from di virus worldwide.

At least 276,472 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 182 kontris, according to Worldometer.

BBC Pidgin also find out say at least 91,954 around di world don recover.