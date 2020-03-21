Image copyright Getty Images

ExecuJet, di join body of private jet operators for Nigeria say booking for international flights don increase for dem for di last two weeks as di world dey battle di coronavirus pandemic.

According to dem dia workers dey follow di safety measures wey health officials put in place for Nigeria airports.

On Friday Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority announce say dem go close down three of dia international airports for Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu afta dem place travel ban on 13 kontries wey get high level of covid-19 infection.

Head of Operations for ExecuJet Victor Mbachi say " most of di bookings abroad na from Nigerians wey dey try to come back home ." na wetin imMbachi tok.

Im add say " those from within Nigeria, na non-Nigerians we dey try to leave di country."

Na di same thing wey wit Stargate Jets, one Lagos-based private jet charter company wey dey operate both domestic and international routes for Lagos.

One of di official for di company tell BBC say di company don also experience "unusual increase for dia bookings".

Image copyright @stargatejets Twitter Image example Di join body of private jet operators for Nigeria say booking for international flights don increase for dem for di last two weeks

Normally, di company dey get between one or two booking per week, sometimes wey fit get three booking in two weeks but in di last two weeks, we don get between 10 and 12 bookings.

But pipo wey dem come into di kontri wit private jets no dey free from screening passenger like di one wey general airlines dey do.

According to Mbachi, dem dey tell passengers to send dia electronic self-evaluation form ahead of dia arrival.

For every international arrival dey must meet airport health official first wey go screen dem before dem go meet hostess dem for ground.

E dey difficult to say if dis rush na to avoid di travel restriction wey Nigeria goment put ontop 13 kontries wey dey affected by COVID-19 sake of say dis dia announcement just dey come three days ago .

But wetin dey clear be say many family prefer to dey dia kontri, for pipo wey fit afford am, onto say travelling alone an di safest option.

So far Nigeria get 12 confimed cases of coronavirus for di Kontri, but nobody don die of di disease.

But authorise for Lagos don discharge di Italian man wey carry disease enta di konrti

Corona virus don kill ova 11, 000 pipo for di world.