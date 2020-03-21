Image example Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire and NCDC Director

Di Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) don confam 10 new cases of di Coronavirus disease for Nigeria.

3 of di new cases na for di nation capital, Abuja and 7 for Lagos State. Di total number of confamed cases for Nigeria now don become 22.

Image copyright NCDC

Di Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire wey confam dis informate for inside statement tok say di ten new cases na Nigerians.

9 of dem get travel history as dem don travel go Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom. Dem enta Nigeria last week but di tenth pesin get close contact wit one pesin wey dey confam say get di virus before.

Di 3 cases for Abuja dey collect treatment for di University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while di seven oda cases for Lagos dey take treatment for di Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

All di 10 new cases dey show only small-small symptoms and dem don dey get treatment.