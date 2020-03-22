Image copyright EMMANUEL OYELEKE

Ghana go close all borders wey people dey take enter de country from Sunday March 22 midnight as part of plans to fight coronavirus.

Prez Akufo-Addo announce dis move for national address inside Saturday evening. He explain say de borders go remain closed for two weeks.

"We go close all wanna borders, land, sea den air to human traffic for de next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday," he talk Ghanaians.

President Nana Akufo-Addo explain say de border closure no go affect goods, supplies den cargo.

However, Ghanaian citizens den foreign nationals who get residence permits go enter mandatory quarantine if dem arrive Ghana before Sunday midnight.

Dis move be part of ways wey go "limit den stop de importation of de virus, contain de spread, care for de sick well-well, reduce de impact of de virus on social den economic life den inspire de increase Ghana en domestic power den self-reliance" President Akufo-Addo talk.

He make dis announcement after Ghana record first covid-19 death case where one Lebanese who chop 61 years die for Kumasi.

Officials say de patient wey die get some other health conditions in addition to coronavirus.

So far Ghana record 21 confirmed covid-19 cases, 18 dey stable condition wey 1 person die.

On Wednesday March 25, Ghana Prez declare national fasting and prayer give all Ghanaians make people pray against coronavirus.