Image copyright MMI

Cameroon don confirm 40 cases for Coronavirus Covid -19 cases, afta 13 more passengers test positive for kontri.

De 13 news cases na passengers weh goment bloc for airport de day weh e close border, quarantine dem for hotels for Yaoundé, for reduce de diseases.

For match 20, Cameroon bi register 27 cases, (three from dis same Air France flight) plus 13 new cases for total 40.

According to Health Minister, Dr. Manaouda Malachie health authorities check 65 pipo out of de 198 weh enta kontri.

Out of de 65 weh deh check, de confirm 13 new cases, Minister tok, den add say make pipo continue for take hygiene measures.

Cameroon bi lock all e borders for reduce de spread for dis disease for March 18, deh no let passengers Air France and SN Brussels for go back for house.

Image copyright MMI Image example Screening of passengers before deh enta Bamenda

Deh keep dem for some hotels for 14 days for see weda deh get de virus, and na some of de passengers dis test positive now.

Goment don condemn some pipo weh deh komot abroad but decide for go for dia houses, put demsef and dia families for danger.

Before now, Douala for littoral region register e first case, one woman, staff for Gyaenaco-Obsteric hospital weh e get contact wit pesin weh e komot abroad.

For reduce how dis virus di spread, Bamenda regional delegate for health organise for March 21 campaign for test all passengers weh deh di enta Abakwa town.