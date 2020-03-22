Image copyright Lagos State Government Image example Lagos Govnor Babajide Sanwon-Olu and im Health Commisioner Profession Akin Abayomi

Lagos Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday afternoon order junior and mid-level civil servants for Nigeria commercial capital to stay for house for two weeks sake of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to di govnor, Lagos State civil servants from Grade Level 1-12 go sidon for dia domot - no come work for di next 14 days wit effect from Monday 23rd of March, 2020.

Dis order go affect 70 percent of public workers for Lagos wey no go work for di next two weeks afta which di govnor go review dis decision.

Only Lagos alone don record 19 out of di 27 confam Coronavirus cases inside Nigeria. Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control say na just two pipo don recover, including di Italian wey first carri di disease enta Nigeria.

Di public workers wey dey affected no go just sit at home doing nothing, but dem go work from home, according to Gboyega Akosile di govnor tok tok pesin.

All health practitioners, fire station and everi oda emergency sectors no follow for di directive to stay at home.

Di govnor also advise di public to avoid visiting public offices and do most of dia bizness dem through telephone and online channels.

Dis na in addition to di oda measures wey authorities for di largest city inside Africa don take to control di spread of di disease. Na estimated 20 million pipo dey live inside Lagos.

Nigeria - di kontri wey get di highest population for Africa don announce say dem go close di Lagos, and Abuja international airports for one month from Monday, 23 March - dis one mean say all dia international airports dey lockdown.

Lagos goment don deploy enforcement team to catch pipo wey gada for Owambe, nightclub, echetram echetram

Lagos State goment earlier ban all social gatherings wey pass 20 pipo.

Dis dey come after di Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire announce say Lagos don get additional seven new cases of Coronavirus for di state.

For inside Lagos state goment twitter account, di goment don arrange some enforcement team wey go catch pipo wey gada to do party, owambe or go club.

Di goment advise say make pipo no too near each oda, make dem dey at least 1 meter apart.