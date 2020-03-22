Image copyright EPA

Kontris all ova di world dey do everitin possible to stop di spread of coronavirus as di new virus don kill ova 13,000 pipo.

Since di new COVID-19 virus start for China for December 2019, e don spread to at least 177 kontris, e don affect ova 300,000 pipo, and about 93,000 pipo don recover from am.

As di disease dey spread many kontris all ova di world dey announce 'Total Lockdown' for weeks make dem for fit contain di spread of di virus.

Rwanda na di first African kontri to impose total lockdown for two weeks.

Wetin e mean for kontri to do 'Total Lockdown'?

Lockdown na wen authorities order dia citizens make dem no comot for dia house anyhow - Make we show you how e dey work.

Any place where dis seven dis happun, make you sabi say nadat place don enta 'total lockdown'

Close kontri border:

Ghana go close all border for two weeks

Di first tin kontris dey do na to dia close border,(air space, sea ports and land borders). E mean say dem no go allow pipo from oda kontris , especially kontris wey don record plenti cases of Coronavirus to enta dia kontri. but dem go allow goods and cargos to enta di kontri.

Most kontris dey allow dia citizens to travel come but dem go first quarantine dem for atleast 14 days before dem go allow dem go dia house.

No travel within di kontri:

Indian capital Delhi dey under lockdown until 31 March

To travel from one city to another no dey happun wen kontri declare total lockdown except na for medical reason or oda reasons wey dey important.

Everybody stay for house/No movement:

Waka-waka no go dey for pipo to dey go upandan unnecesarily.

Goment no go allow pipo to dey visit each oda, you no go comot from your house except you wan go buy food or you wan use di bank or you need medical attention.

Work from home:

Plenti pipo go begin dey work from home sake of coronavirus outbreak

Goment dey advise make public and private workers work from dia house apart from pipo wey dey provide essential services like pipo wey dey sell food, supermarket owners, health care personnel and pipo wey dey work for financial institutions.

No school:

Image copyright Getty Images

Wen total lockdown dey, dem no dey allow pipo go school make dem for no dey exposed to di virus.

Goment go close schools and advise say make schools send dia curriculum to students through di internet.

No social gatherings:

Italy dey continue Nationwide Lockdown To Control Coronavirus Pandemic

Party time don dey ova!, No weddings, No burial, no birthday party and any oda kain event wey go bring pipo togeda.

Religious buildings go close, clubs no go open if total lockdown dey for any kontri.

Di reason na to put full stop to how di disease dey spread from one pesin to anoda

Reduce transportation

Image copyright Getty Images

Goment dey allow pipo to transport food and oda tins wey pipo need to survive within di weeks wey di kontri dey on lockdown.

If pipo go enta transport at dis time, dem dey advise say make dem dey atleast 2cm away from the pesin wey near dem make body no touch bodi and make pipo no shake hands or hug each oda.

Experts believe say di more aggressive measures wey kontri go put in place go helep slow di rate di virus dey spread over time.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong, one sabi pesin for emerging infectious diseases at di National University of Singapore. tell BBC say di new infection begin dey fall within two to three weeks of lockdown for Hubei province for China wia di virus bin start from as dia goment impose di biggest quarantine for human history.

If di seven tin we list hia dey happun for your area, know say na total lock down you dey so.