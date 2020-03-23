Image copyright Twitter/@DrOlufunmilayo

One Nigerian Govnor don enta self isolation for Coronavirus alias Covid-19 disease.

Bala Mohammed, di Govnor of Bauchi State for north east part of Nigeria say im wan quarantine im sef sake of say im be come in contact wit Atiku Abubakar Son wey don test positive for Covid-19 disease.

Di govnor tok-tok pesin Ladan Salihu, naim confam dis tori for im Twitter account.

"We bin enta one train wit Atiku's family from Lagos to Abuja, where they exchanged hands. Di govnor and im team bin don already do test. We hope say di results go dey good," Ladan said.

Di former VP bin give dis informate for im verified Twitter account for Sunday night. E say im don inform di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and di son don dey for Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital for Abuja where e dey collect treatment.

As e be, and as di NCDC announce for Sunday, di total number of COVID- 19 cases for Nigeria don reach 30. Two of di infected cases don recover and don dey discharged from hospital.

Lagos na im get di highest number of pipo wey don catch di virus wit 19 cases.