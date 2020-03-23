Image copyright AFP Image example Pipo wey no support Conde bin get kwanta wit police for months

Opposition activists for Guinea tok say at least 10 pipo na im don die from street fight for Sunday during di referendum for new constitution wey bin dey cause wahala.

Critics tok say di vote na style wey President Alpha Condé wan use remain for power pass di time e suppose spend.

Di kill-kill bin happun for di kontri capital, Conakry wen police fire teargas to drive away pipo wey dey protest.

Pipo wey dey support di opposition attack di police, burn polling centre, destroy equipment wey dem dey use to vote.

Mr Conde wey be 82 years old no gree to shake body, e say di new constitution go bring better changes, especially for women.

Image copyright AFP Image example Dem first elect Alpha Condé for 2010 after years as vocl leader for di opposition.

Many pipo tok say dem worry about di vote wey dem dey do as Coronavirus dey scata di world.

More than 30 pipo na im don die for di months wey opposition dey do I no gree for di referendum.

For 2019, di president bin announce di new constitution.

Plenty pipo bin enta streets in di last few months to protest di referendum as dey suspect say Mr Conde wan use am do third term for office.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International say pipo wey do di protest jeje don dey jail.

Di group tok say dem sentence five of di leaders of di protest group go one year for prison afta dem arrest dem for October 12, 2019.

Mr Condé don be president since 2010.