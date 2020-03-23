Head of Nigeria Presidential Task Force for di Control of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Boss Mustapha on Monday, March 23 update plans wey Nigeria goment don put im place to helep fight di spread of coronavirus.

As at Monday evening, World Health Organisation (WHO), confam say di virus don cover 192 kontris, dem don report 329,000 cases. For Africa, 42 out of 54 kontris don confam coronavirus and 48 pipo don die.

For Nigeria, dem don report 36 cases and one pesin don die and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), go continue to dey respond to cases through telephone calls and other medium.

Im say goment strategy na to focus on testing, detection and containment as dem go dey track pipo wey dey in contact with anybodi wey e get di virus.

Di Presidential Task Force (PTF) go continue di global and domestic developments and dem don isolate Lagos and Abuja for particular attention sake of di number of cases wey dem don confam for di area.

Im tok di number of measures wey goment dey take:

Get more testing kits and increase how di kontri go dey test and detect cases, dem go also establish more test centres.

Get personnel protection equipment (PPE) for different categories of frontline personnel;

Do more on how to track contact

Create more awareness

Mobilize experts and trained personnel whether dem dey service or dem don retire.

introduce social distancing policies and ban mass gathering of pipo wey pass 50.

Close schools and tertiary institutions

Di total ban on international travel go start by 12.00 midnight tonight at all di airports

Dem don encourage different religious leaders to stop services and activities wey go make pipo gather pass fifty

Dem don suspend weekly Federal Executive Council - FEC meeting wey be di highest decision making body for di kontri till further notice.

Dem postpone meeting of di Council of State till Thursday 26th March, 2020.

All land borders go partially close for human human traffic for four weeks from 23rd March, 2020;

To fit protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, di Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) go direct on actions wey dem go take immediately

If di need come, dem go mobilize and deploy any national assets to take fight di COVID-19 pandemic for di kontri

Federal Government dey tok with State Governors to make sure say dem work together to fight di virus.

Dem advise make all di pipo wey dey live for Abuja and Lagos residents to stay for house and avoid mass congregation of any kind and unnecessary outing till further notice.

Finally, di PTF dey assure Nigerians of how di mata dey worry di Mr. President and im determination to do everything possible to fight di pandemic.

Di Presidential Task Force (PTF) go dey update Nigerians from time to time, Boss Mustapha tok.