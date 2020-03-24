Image copyright IOC

Di organisers of di Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, wey suppose start on 24 July, don agree to postpone di event for one year sake of di coronavirus.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe say di International Olympic Committee don agree to di delay.

"I proposed to postpone for one year and [IOC] president Thomas Bach don give 100% support," Im tok.

Di one-year delay go also apply to di Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Prime Minister Abe add: "Dis go make am possible for athletes to play in di best condition, and will make di event a safe and secure place for spectators."

Di agreement come as di British Olympic Association (BOA) dey meet for Tuesday to discuss di matter.

BOA chairman Hugh Robertson don already say Great Britain dey unlikely to send team to Tokyo for dis summer.