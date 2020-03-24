Image copyright Other

Abba Kyari, di Chief of Staff to President Muahmmadu Buhari and Govnor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for north east Nigeria don test positive for coronavirus.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confam di cases on Tuesday evening and e come make di number of Coronavirus cases increase to 44 for di konri as at 6:25pm.

Kyari just come back from Germany where im go negotiate deal with Siemens AG while Mohammed get contact wit Atibu Abubakar's son wey don test negative.

According to di tweet from di NCDCe, di two new cases na from Abuja—where Kyari dey—and Bauchi—whereMohammed dey.

2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi



The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.



As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death

Muktar Gidado wey be tok tok pesin for Govnor Bala Mohammed tok say afta Nigeria Centre for Disease Control do six tests for di Govnor bodi di results show say im test positive

Di senior special assistant to di governor on media say di govnor don go quarantine.

"Dis na to inform di general public say di result of di six test wey di Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) do for His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, his family and aides wey follow am go Lagos don comot. Inside di six test, one sample dey positive for coronavirus.

"Di one wey dey positive na di one for His Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State.

"At dis point, make you know say di govnor dey self-isolation as im doctors and officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) don take full charge ofim quarantine. His excellency dey ask for prayers form everybody and say everyone wey get contact wit am or anyone wey get same medical condition to go test immediately in order to stop spread of di covid-19 [epidemic]"

Meanwhile di NCDC don advise pipo wey bin attend di Africa Magic Viewers Choice -AMVCs award wey bin happun for Lagos on March 14, to cha cha do self Isolation or call dem.

Di Lagos health authorities say dem dey suspect say pesin wey dem don confam to get di virus bin dey for dat event wey be like di African version of Oscars.

Meanwhile Lagos State don order lockdown of Nigeria commercial capital for two weeks sake of coronavirus.