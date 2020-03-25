Image copyright Reuters

Di Prince of Wales don test positive for coronavirus, Clarence House don confam.

Prince Charles, 71, dey show symptoms wey no serious "but health dey okay", according to wetin im toktok pesin yan.

Di Duchess of Cornwall, 72, also do test but she no get di virus.

Clarence House bin say Charles and Camilla dey do self-isolating for Balmoral, and say di prince don dey work from home for some days now.

Official statement read: "In line wit goment and medical advice, di prince and di duchess dey do self-isolating for house for Scotland.

"Di tests happun for NHS for Aberdeenshire, wia dem meet di criteria wey dey in place for testing.

"E no dey possible to determine who di prince catch virus from because of di high number of places im don go for im work as public pesin during di recent weeks."