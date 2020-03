Lagos say di state rainfall go pass normal small dis year

We tok to rain and flood expert Dr. Akintola Omigbodun plus pipo wey witness flood last year to know how dis goment announcement go affect pipo for di state.

Lagos and some states wey dey near am dey always witness flood, most times sake of too much rainfall and dam activities.