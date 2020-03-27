In di middle of all di sad news about coronavirus, pipo like Liberia President George Weah don release song of hope as im join voice to raise awareness to di spread of di virus.

Di one-time world footballer of di year release song wey preach to pipo to wash hands well during di Covid-19 pandemic.

Weah begin work ontop di single even before Liberia get dia first coronavirus, according to wetin im tok-tok pesin, Solo Kelgbeh tell di Guardian.

As at 27 March, three confam cases don dey di kontri.

Tori be say Weah get im own personal recording studio behind one church for capital city Monrovia.

Make we torchlight oda songs about dis coronavirus wey don dey totori pipo ontop social media:

Ugandan politician, activist and musician Bobi Wine drop im own song some days ago, wia im pack plenty advice give pipo inside. E collabo with Nubian Li ontop dis one.

Make we no forget megastar feem producer and actor Tyler Perry, wey im song inspire remix wey don trend well-well.

Nigerian music stars Obesere and Zlatan Ibile sef collabo for di second time in six months to release remix of dia song 'Egungun Be Careful'.

Oda ones wey we torchlight.

