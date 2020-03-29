Image copyright Getty Images

As di coronavirus pandemic dey sweep di world, di Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) don confam how many Covid-19 testing centres dem get for di kontri.

NCDC, wey be di only federal goment agency in charge of disease mata for di West African kontri announce on Saturday say na six centres dey available.

With centres for Lagos (2), Abuja, Osun, Oyo and Edo, e mean say no centre dey northern region of di kontri.

Some weeks ago, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, tell di Federal gomet make dem create more centres for di kontri so that more pipo go fit get access to test.

"For now, no testing centre dey di entire southeast. For now, di entre north no get testing centre, Abuja na federal capital territory," di senate president tok earlier for dis month.

Even though NCDC now do anounce say dem go add one centre join for Abakaliki, di capital city of Ebonyi State - and dis go make am di first centre for di eastern region.

Still, many Nigerians bin dey query di goment ontop social media say plenty test centres no reach to cater for more dan 200 million pipo wey dey di kontri.

One person vex say how NCDC go open centre for Ebonyi, south east Nigeria, wey no get any case wen anoda state for di region, Enugu, don record coronavirus case.

Why Abakaliki?

What happened to Enugu?

— Ama Uyai Lovelyn (@Am_AmaLove) March 28, 2020

Anoda person say di Centre for Abuja no dey enough for di whole Northern region.

Does it mean there will ne no lab in Northern part of Nigeria? How can u expect someone from Borno to come to Abuja for test? That is like 12 hours of journey, you guys need to review this — Mustapha Abubakar (@donmsty) March 28, 2020

Y'all still wondering why there's no confirmed case in far north?



NCDC do well to establish at least 1 testing centre in each geo political zone for now. — CHIEF_PROTOCOL (@ElSirdeeq99) March 28, 2020

As pipo dey hala for more centres, some private organisations don dey organise testing for pipo but e dey very expensive.