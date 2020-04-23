Somewhere for Ibadan, south-west Nigeria, madam Francesca Ezeh bin don plan everytin down for di burial of her mother-in-law on 17 April, but goment lockdown no make am happun.

Now she and her family no even sure - as tins dey go - when dem go fit bury dia loved one.

Dis na because some states wey di Ezeh family go use travel go eastern region don dey on lockdown since 30 March, to try reduce di spread of Covid-19.

Madam Ezeh say di ceremony suppose happun for Enugu, south-east Nigeria but now dem don postpone am indefinitely. Meanwhile, before presido Muhammadu Buhari announce di lockdown, dem don already do burial plans, even put down money for tins like cow (for meat) and di uniform cloth (aso-ebi) to wear on di day.

"We no want make she dey inside mortuary for long time," tok madam Ezeh as di family don begin worry say 'mama' don dey tey for 'cold room.

Also, mortuary service no dey free, dem go dey charge everyday.

Image example To travel go Enugu from Ibadan, Oyo, pesin go need to follow Ogun wey dey under lockdown

"E dey pain us because na afta you don bury di dead you go forget everytin...we need to bury her to comot our mind, because di dead no fit bury diasef" she bin tell BBC.

So many families, like di Ezehs dey suffer emotional pain as di Nigerian goment no make exemption of movement for pesin wey wan do tins like burial. Unlike oda kontris like South Africa wia dem allow movement for burial ceremonies, although di people wey go attend no fit pass 50.

Burial ceremony, for many pipo, na chance for dem to say final bye-bye to dia loved one.

When we ask madam Ezeh wetin dia family go come do if goment extend di lockdown for anoda four months, she say although no be wetin dem desire but e go be say di pipo for village (for east) go need to do something small and do her mother-in-law burial without dem.