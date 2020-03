Image copyright Getty Images

Di Nigerian goment go soon ban pipo to dey travel from one state to anoda sake of coronavirus.

Na Bashir Ahmed wey be di Personal Assistant to di kontri President Muhammadu Buhari, tok dis on Thursday for Twitter. Im say di informate come from di Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

"Di Federal Goment don announce plans to ban inter-state travel and maybe to close down all motor parks as part of measures to curtail di spread of fi #Coronavirus, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed disclose di plans dis afternoon. #COVID19Nigeria"

Coronavirus case for Nigeria don reach 51 as di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announce five new cases today.

States for di West African kontri don also close dia borders to dey control di spread of coronavirus for di states.

Kano, Imo and Rivers States close border and Lagos don lockdown major markets except for pipo wey dey sell food and medicine.