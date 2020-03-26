Covid-19 in 60 Secs: Chroloquine fit fight coronavirus?

Chloroquine na anti-malaria drug. E don dey around tey tey.

Make we clear you – sure evidence no dey to say chloroquine fit treat coronavirus.

Dem still dey research am. But now, researcher never recommend any drug to dey use treat or even take cure coronavirus.

Wetin we know na say to overdose on chloroquine fit make you seriously sick, e even fit kill you. Doctors say make you no take chloroquine do self-medication for coronavirus.