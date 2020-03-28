Image example Nigerian Parties don change style on top di situation corona virus don put world

Self isolation and social distancing na some of di ways sabi pipo don advise say go help to prevent di spread of Covid-19 wey dey cause palava for di world.

For Nigeria, more states dey order dia citizens to close shop and stay for house, even as schools across di kontri don close down.

But even dis one neva dull di jollification spirit of di Nigerian pipo, infact, dem don dey find special ways to continue dia parte.

One of di ways na 'online house party'.

Marjorie Fiedler, na one of such pipo wey don join one of di parties wey happun for Instagram Live wey feature Nigerian DJ Obi.

She tok say, "DJ Obi party bin get plenti celebs with oda pipo join and dey very interesting. We dey pretend say we dey for inside club and for di chat we, go dey do like na real party, dey chyke babe, dey bounce pipo comot and like say pesin dey order bottles."

She tok say even though internet bin dey misbehave for di beginning, e no stop pipo as dem still join di party when internet stop di live and dem need to start again.

Anoda pesin wey be music artiste, LSMK wey im real name na Olisa Ogbolu also tok how im host listening party for im Instagram page, for im music wey im neva release yet.

LSMK say "I bin host one small online listening party wey dey like any oda Instagram Live except say more pipo gada and di tok-tok back and forth bam wella.

We use di party take gist on top di Covid-19 mata and also play some of my song wey I neva release. Even Nepa follow cooperate, but di internet bin no too gel like dat."

Dis coronavirus mata don dey make one app wey dem call House Party to dey trend for di kontri.

Infact, Helen Ifeonye, tell us say she dey use am to attend game parties wey dem dey do.

She say, "E dey very wild and fun say random pipo go fit just join your room without warning and you go just dey look new pesin."

Anoda pesin, Moses Imodu describe di House Party App say, "na like combination of Whatsapp, Snapchat an Skype as you fit video chat with up to eight pipo and also fit play online games."