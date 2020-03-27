Image copyright kia speaks

Many kontries around di world don dey on full or partial lockdown wey don force pipo to stay inside house for many days, weeks and even months.

Di stay-at-home order don make boredom begin worry plenti pipo but dat one neva stop dem to still find ways to catch small fun.

Plenti pipo dey join different social media challenges to quench dia boredom.

Dis na some of di most popular ones:

1. #SavageChallenge

Dem name dis challenge afta ogbonge American singer Megan Stallion song, 'Savage'. Pipo go record diasef dey mime to di song.

2. #PoopChallenge

For dis one, adults go rub tins wey resemble poo-poo like peanut butter or chocolate spread for pikin bodi, come record dia reaction.

3. CouplesChallenge

Couples go dey answer questions about dia relationship and who be di first to do sometin.

4. #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge

Pipo go gada for dia balcony dey sing di popular Christian song, 'He's Got The Whole World Challenge' as prayer for Covid-19. Na movie producer Tyler Perry make dis challenge go viral.

5. #FlipChallenge

Dis na one of di most popular challenge wey dey trend.

Two pipo go dey record diasef as dem dey mime to di Flip The Switch song by Drake, dem go come off di light and wen dem on am again, di two pipo go cahnge position.

American politician Elizabeth Warren follow do dis challenge

6. #SomethingNewChallenge

Dis challenge na from di Something New song by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign.

Ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy follow do dis challenge.