Image copyright Met police Image example Di Magnum na di only one for world wey be say di finishing of di whole gun na chrome

Jaguda pipo don thief five empty guns wey dem don use for plenti James Bond feem, wey worth more dan £100,000.

Thieves bin break enta di back of di property for north London on Monday evening come japa before police land.

One Walther PPK handgun wey Roger Moore use inside A View to a Kill dey among those wey dem take from di private collection.

Police say di guns no be wetin anybodi fit replace.

Oda tins wey dem tiff na Beretta Cheetah pistol, Beretta Tomcat pistol, Llama .22 calibre handgun from Die Another Day, and Revolver Smith Wesson .44 Magnum wey feature for Live and Let Die.

Neighbours tok say di suspects na white men wey get eastern European accents wey run comot from di robbery area for Enfield inside silver moto.

Deputy Inspector Paul Ridley say, "Di Magnum na di only one for world wey be say di finishing of di whole gun na chrome. E get six and half inch barrel and wood grips.