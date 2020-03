Image copyright Instagram/@davidoofficial

Nigeria music star David Adeleke, AKA Davido say im fiancée Chioma Rowland, don test positive to coronavirus.

Di musician announce am on Friday night, March 27, 2020, ontop im official Instagram page.

Im say although Chioma no dey show any symptoms, dem decide to test sake of dia recent travel history.

Di musician say di result of im baby, plus 31 oda of dia close associates come back negative.

Davido say Chioma no dey show any symptoms for now, but she dey for quarantine while im don go into full isolation for a minimum of 14 days.