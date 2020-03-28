Image example Mine company explosion for Akure

At least two buildings for Akure, Ondo state for south-west Nigeria damage afta bomb from one foreign mining company explode, police confam to BBC.

Police tok tok pesin for di state, Tee-Leo Ikoro say nobody die for di Friday night gbege, although one pesin wunjure - di driver inside di vehicle wey dem dey take move di bomb to site.

One church and one school dey among di building wey di explosion on Owo-Akure road affect but di police say na luck say school pikin dem no dey inside because of di coronavirus wey don make goment close everytin down.

"E cause damage to di road, e divide am…. And di buildings wey dey near di road," tok Oga Ikoro.

Di Police also use di opportunity to reject rumour wey dey go around say na 100 houses dey involved.

Image example Akure Explosion

#Akure begin trend for social media early mor mor on Saturday morning as some begin wonder wetin cause di big hole for ground and di loud sound wey pipo bin hear.

Some reason correctly say na bomb, odas say na something wey fall from sky.

As part of dia work, some mining companies dey use bomb to scata big big rocks so that e go dey easy for dem to carry di small parts wey remain afta di explosion.