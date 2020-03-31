Image copyright Getty Images Image example If you don kiss or get contact wit pesin wey you tink say don develop coronavirus, make sure say you self-isolate, Doctor tok

If I do kerewa I go fit catch coronavirus? You fit don tink about dis kwesion but shame no let you ask am.

To separate di truth from stori-stori, we don cari you kwesion go meet sabi pipo.

Dr Alex George na A&E doctor and former Love Island contestant. Alix Fox na sex tori pesin, former presenter for BBC Radio 1 show Unexpected Fluids.

Image copyright Paul Cochrane/Jessie Whealey Image example Alix Fox and Dr Alex George ansa some kwesion on sex and coronavirus wey pipo dey search for internet

E dey safe to do kerewa during dis coronavirus outbreak?

Dr Alex George: If you dey relationship... you dey live wit dat pesin, and share di same environment, e no suppose change your situation. But if one of una dey show symptoms of coronavirus, den una suppose maintain social distancing and isolation even inside your house. E suppose be say evribodi suppose stay two metres away from each oda - even inside dia house, but we realise say e no dey realistic.

Alix Fox: E also dey very important make you no just assume say because you get symptoms of coronovirus, na so e go be for your partner. So if yu dey show any symptoms make you try stay away from your lover.

What about sex wit new pipo?

Dr Alex: I honestly no go advise make pipo get new sex partners now, becos di risk be say you fit pass di virus.

Alix Fox: No also forget say, some pipo wey cari di virus fit no show any symptom. So even if you dey feel very fine... you fit still pass di infection to anoda pesin and dem fit pass am to oda pipo through touching and kissing.

I kiss pesin wey I just meet, and now dem don develop symptoms. Wetin I go do?

Dr Alex: If you don kiss or get contact wit pesin wey you tink say don develop coronavirus, make sure say you self-isolate.

Shine your eye for any symptom. If you dey develop symptoms, den dey extra careful. If your symptom dey very bad, you need medical support.

Alix Fox: We suppose dey responsible wit each oda and for oursef and our relationship. If you develop symptoms and you know say you don kiss pipo recently, make you let dem know. And if you kiss pesin and dem get symptoms but you no get, make you still self-isolate.

I bin no dey use condoms wit my partner before coronavirus, make I start now?

Alix Fox: Di ansa depend on why you no bin dey use condom.

If you bin no dey use condom becos una two bin test for STD, or you dey man-woman relationship before you reach menopause and bin dey use protection to prevent unwanted pregnancy, den e fine like dat. But if you bin no dey use condom becos you dey rely on withdrawal method - or you dey play wit STD, dem e dey even more important to use condom now.

I fit catch coronavirus if I touch pesin vagina or penis?

Dr Alex: If you go touch each oda penis and vagina, e possible say una go dey kiss at di same time - and we sabi say di virus dey pass through saliva. In fact, any possible way to transfer coronavirus - from your mouth to your hand to your private part, to anoda pesin muth or nose - go increase di risk of passing di virus. We want to reduce am as much as possible. So e dey really important to avoid contact wit partner wey you no dey live wit.

How I wan take maintain relationship? I no wan dey single now.

Alix Fox: Dis pandemic dey reset pipo brain on wetin dem tink be good sex life. I don hear of pipo wey dey write erotic stories to each oda, and pipo wey dey befriend demsef but dem quarantine for different places dey take advantage of di time and distance. Plenty pipo don dey really creative. If you use your imagination small, e get many ways wey you go fit enjoy sexy time wit your partner witout seeing face to face.

E also dey important to remember right now say... some pipo fit discover say dem and dia partner no get di same sexual desire. You fit find yoursef for situation wey be say na only once a week you bin dey go for date, and suddenly una two dey live under di same roof. You fit find out say you want sex wen your partner no want or vice versa. E dey important to tell am in respectful manner. Say una dey live togeda no mean say you dey entitle to sex anytime you want am.

I dey more at risk to catch coronavirus if I get HIV?

Alix Fox: Dr Michael Brady for di Terrence Higgins Trust give some really good advice for dis one. If you dey already take medicine to manage HIV, and you get beta CD4 count, (enough white blood cell to fight infection) and di amount of HIV for your blood no dey show, den you no get weak immunity. Dis mean say you no get additional risk of catching coronavirus. So if you dey HIV positive, continue to dey take your medicine. Make sure say you follow di same rules like every oda pesin to do tins like isolation.