One COVID-19 patient for Ghana escape from quarantine facility for Tamale, Northern Ghana.

De patient be one of eight Guinea nationals wey test positive for de virus few days ago.

De Guinea nationals travel through Burkina Faso den Togo wey dem enter Ghana, but security officials pick dem up acting on intelligence.

Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed reveal say de 21 year old girl escape from de facility at dawn when everyone dey sleep, she lef all her belongings including en phone wey she escape.

Mr Saeed explain say "while everyone dey sleep at dawn she manage leave de facility wey she jump de wall go."

"Dis development dey worry sake of she test positive for coronavirus…" Salifu Saeed explain.

Police dey on manhunt for de patient who dey on de run, officials dey talk residents make dem report any suspicious case to de police.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases for Ghana dey stand at 152 so far, out of dis figure 5 people die wey 135 dey respond to treatment.

Two of de largest cities Accra den Kumasi also dey under partial lockdown for two weeks as art of govment plans to stop spread of de virus.