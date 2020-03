Meet di couple wey no gree Coronavirus Lockdown spoil dia love

Image copyright DPA Image example Inga Rasmussen and Karsten Tüchsen Hansen bin meet dem self wo years ago

One elderly couple don become local celebs sake of how di coronavirus outbreak make dem dey meet for border evriday.

Inga Rasmussen wey be 85 years from Denmark and Karsten Tuchsen Hansen wey be 89 from Germany dey meet near di town of Aventoft to gist and share drink as dem dey maintain safe distance between diasef.

Dem bin close di Germany-Denmark border two weeks ago sake of di outbreak.

Germany get about 63,000 confam cases of di virus and Denmark get over 2,500.

Di Schengen area of Europe wey pipo dey waka free before no be like dat again as different kontries for di region don begin close dia borders for di first time in 25 years for some kontries.

But di elderly couple no gree let global pandemic stop dia shine.

"E dey sad but we no fit change am," Ms Rasmussen tell German tori pipo Deutsche Welle.

Di lovers bin first meet two years ago, and for more dan one year, dem don spend almost evriday togeda.

Ms Rasmussen dey drive go di border from her town for Gallehus while oga Hansen go ride im bike from Süderlügum.

During dia meeting, im go drink glass of schnapps sometimes but Ms Rasmussen dey stick to her coffee.

Ms Rasmussen and oga Hansen don travel go vacation togeda before and dem dey plan to travel again once di outbreak dey over.

Dem be just one couple wey find creative way to keep dia relationship alive during di pandemic.