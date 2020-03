To rinse mouth wit salt and water dey prevent Covid-19?

Maybe dem don share message or photo to you wey claim say if pesin rinse dia mouth wit warm water and salt, or vinegar, e go clear di coronavirus (fiam fiam).

Na lie o.

International health experts no send anybodi dis kain message as way to treat or prevent coronavirus.