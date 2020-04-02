Image copyright James Mobbs/BBC Image example Domestic violence reporting has increased in the US, France and Australia but the UN warns that reporting will decrease in smaller homes where women are closer to their abusers

Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, don tell BBC say while di number of abuse calls ova di past two weeks don increase for UK and US, for developing kontris, di number go drop and di silence na im dey fear am pass.

She tok say, from wetin dem learn from di Ebola palava, wey na only afta di worst of di Ebola outbreak pass, dem sabi di true situation of domestic violence.

BBC tok with two women for America and India wey dey for lockdown with men wey don abuse dem. Dis na dia tori.

Image copyright James Mobbs/BBC Image example Geeta's family income don slash more than half on top dis pandemic

Geeta, 27, India

Dis interview bin happun before India announce say dem go do complete lockdown of di kontri sake of coronavirus.

Geeta, 27, don experience abuse for her marriage since her wedding night wey her 38 year old keke driver husband beat am.

She mostly dey fear for her pikin dem, as before oga dey maintain all im anger for her but now e dey shout give dia pikin join for small tins like say dem leave cup for ground.

Geeta bin get plan say by di time she reach 30 years old she go don get enough money to comot for di marriage with her four pikin dem.

She dey go one community centre to learn handwork plus including counselling on di abuse wey she dey get for house.

But with dis coronavirus mata now, di centre don close and she no fit to dey get her counselling as di counsellors no fit do one on one.

Stress like di fact say di hawker wey dey cari food bring for dem to buy no go dey again so dem need to go far market go increase di risk of abuse.

Image copyright James Mobbs/BBC

Kai, 19, New York

Kai dey fear her papa well-well and no wan live with am at all but dem sack her mama for di supermarket where she dey work, so na to her papa house she go.

Her papa too don lose im job for catering service but her mama get mental problem wey don dey do am since Kai be small pikin and losing her job make am breakdown.

Di reason Kai no wan go na because her papa don dey beat and rape am for years.

She neva fit tell her mama or her sister di full tori of wetin happun to am but she don dey get therapy for wetin do am but now all her therapy sessions for homeless shelter don end and she dey with her abuser.

She neva sleep too much since she enta di house as her door no get lock.

For daytime oga go dey watch tv for sitting room and for night she dey here am as e dey watch porn.

She no how to dodge am so e no go beat am, no cross im face too much so she dey mostly stay for her room dey watch YouTube but na di rape she dey fear.

Because she no know wetin fit ginger am for dat one.

Illustrations by James Mobbs, translations by Rohan Nair, video edit by Yousef Eldin