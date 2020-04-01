Coronavirus: Nigeria man build Covid-19 wash-hand sink

As coronavirus gbege dey worri di whole world and experts dey advise make pipo dey wash dia hand always to reduce risk of contacting di disease, dis young Nigerian covert drum into wash hand sink to encourage handwashing.

Bamigbose Adams tell BBC Pidgin say “my target na public places were pipo too dey visit so dem go fit wash dia hands always”.

For dis video, Bamigbose tok wetin ginger am to construct di sink and how e dey work.

E say pipo don begin patronise am since im begin do dis construction sotey e don from Lagos go do supply for Ibadan and oda places.

E encourage young pipo wey no get handwork weda graduate or not to use dia brain tink out wetin dem fit use dia hand do instead of to dey wait for white collar jobs.

Coronavirus don kill over 2000 pipo for Africa and over 13,000 all over di world.