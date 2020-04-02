Image copyright Getty Images Image example Most Chinese pipo no dey really dey chop dogs or cats and dem no plan to do so

Shenzhen don become di first Chinese city to ban di sale and to dey chop dog and cat meat.

Dis wan dey come afta di coronavirus outbreak wey dem link link to wildlife meat, wey make di Chinese authorities to ban di trade and consumption of wild animals.

Shenzhen take am one step further, dem extend di ban to dogs and cats. Di new law go come into force on 1 May.

Thirty million dogs a year na im dem dey kill across Asia for meat, according to Humane Society International (HSI).

However, di practice to dey chop dog meat for China no dey that common - majority of Chinese pipo never do and say dem no reason am.

"Dogs and cats as pets don establish close relationship with humans dan all other animals, and to ban di choping of dogs and cats and na common practice for developed kontries and in Hong Kong and Taiwan," Di Shenzhen city government tok.

Animal advocacy organisation HSI don praise di move.

Wildlife market

For February, Chinese authorities ban di trade and consumption of wild animals.

Di move come afta e come out say one market for Wuhan wey dey sell wild animals and wildlife meat fit be di starting point for di outbreak of di new coronavirus, dis wna na im provide di way by which di virus travel from animals to humans.

Dis tori make di Chinese government to respond strongly to di trade and for di markets wey dey sell such products.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example File photo of a wet market in China

China alone, get 81,589 confirmed cases and 3,318 deaths, according to di National Health Commission.