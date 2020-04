Coronavirus Tips: To dey rub shea butter on ur hands evriday fit prevent Covid-19?

Dem no support media player for your device

Coronavirus Tips: To dey rub shea butter on ur hands evriday fit prevent Covid-19?

Some video dey circulate for social media say if you dey rub your hand wit shea butter e fit protect you from coronavirus.

Na express you dey go o - na lie.

Weda na for hand or nose you put shea butter, e no dey prevent infection from Covid-19.