“My momsy no dey beat me o” - Taaooma

Taaooma wey her real name be Apaokagi Maryam Abisola dey always do plenty skits on top Instagram.

Her skits dey always dey about relationships wey dey inside house.

She dey play plenti characters like hersef wey be Taaooma, Iya Tao - wey be di mama, and plenti oda characters.

“You know dat rain look wey be say you go think say today I don die o” na how she describe di kain look wey her mama fit give her.

E day take Taaooma one day to record one skit and na she dey edit am hersef.

She address as pipo dey tin say her mama abuse her wen she small sake of say di kain slap wey she dey chop for her skits plenty.