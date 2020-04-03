Image copyright AFP Image example Currently, no drugs dey wey fit cha cha prevent COVID-19, and even sef no vaccine.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday 3 April by 10:30 confam say cases of Covid-19 outbreak for di kontri don rise to at least 210.

Dem confam 20 fresh cases to di alreadi existing 190 with two deaths for Lagos and Edo State for south south part of di Kontri.

Of dis new cases, 11 dey Lagos wey don alreadi record 98, 3 for di kontri political capital Abuja , 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 inside Ondo State for south west Nigeria, according to di tweet wey NCDC post on Friday night.

Currently, no drugs dey wey fit cha cha prevent COVID-19, and even sef no vaccine. As di virus don waka across di world touch pass 0ne million pipo, scientists dey work at breakneck speed to identify ways to slow or stop di disease.

Dem no support media player for your device Coronavirus tips: How to self-isolate to prevent di spread of Covid-19

How dis Virus dey spread

According to di World health Organization, dis new coronavirus na respiratory virus wey dey spread mainly through contact with infected pesin through discharge wey come out from di pesin. For example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplet of saliva or discharge from di nose.

Coronaviruses na zoonotic, meaning say na from animals na im humans dey contact di virus .

. Pipo wey dey live or travel go area wia di CODVID-19 virus start (Hubei, China) fit dey for risk of infection. Those wey dey infected from oda kontries dey among pipo wey recently travel from China or wey don dey live or work closely wit those travellers, like family members, co-workers or medical professionals wey dey care for patient before dem know say di patient dey infected with di virus.

Who dey for more risk?

Older pipo plus those wey bin get medical conditions before (like diabetes and heart disease) dey for more risk to dey seriously sick with di virus, according to WHO.

Health workers wey dey care for pesin wey dey sick with COVID-19 disease dey for higher risk and must protect demsef with di correct infection prevention and control procedures.

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

World Health Organization, di ogbonge joinbodi on health mata for world, don declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey evriwhere for world.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.