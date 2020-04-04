Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria Army say dem go investigate video wey show soldier dey beat people

Nigeria Army say dem don arrest di sojas inside one viral video wey say dem go "rape" women for Warri, Delta state of di kontri 'skin to skin'.

Di Army for dia Twitter handle say dem arrest di sojas for 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonement for Lagos State on Friday 3 April, 2020 and dem dey carry out further investigation.

Inside di 26 second viral video, two army men wey wear uniform use swear words as dem threaten to rape women for Warri and infect dem with HIV ontop accuse say pipo for Warri kill one soja

On Thursday 2 April, 2020 tori comot from Warri say one soja bin kill one boy by name Joseph Pessu, later tori be say youths of di area come use vex kill one soja.Di two sojas wey Nigeria army bin arrest bin dey react to di killing of dia colleague. For dia statement, di Army assure di general public say dia "investigation go dey quick and fair as e go follow military laws."Di outcome of di investigation go determine di right disciplinary measures wey we go take in dis circumstances. "Nigeria Army wish to say dem no go tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on di part of any of dia sojas."